Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 251.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $518.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.5%

Micron Technology stock opened at $698.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $787.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $491.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $818.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Micron Technology (MU) to $840 from $425 and reiterated a buy rating, while Mizuho lifted its target to $800 with an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s upside. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on Micron Technology (MU) to $840 from $425 and reiterated a buy rating, while Mizuho lifted its target to $800 with an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Micron as a standout in the AI memory trade, arguing that enterprise AI is shifting capital spending toward storage and NAND flash, which could sustain pricing power and margin expansion for Micron. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Micron as a standout in the AI memory trade, arguing that enterprise AI is shifting capital spending toward storage and NAND flash, which could sustain pricing power and margin expansion for Micron. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was further supported by articles noting that Micron remains one of the market’s profitable AI-related picks and that Wall Street’s 12-month forecasts for the stock remain broadly bullish. Article Title

Investor sentiment was further supported by articles noting that Micron remains one of the market’s profitable AI-related picks and that Wall Street’s 12-month forecasts for the stock remain broadly bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggested Micron’s earlier pullback was tied to broader semiconductor weakness, valuation concerns after a big AI-driven rally, and macro worries such as higher bond yields and memory-demand uncertainty. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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