Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,066 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 18,817 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $499.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $502.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $480.50 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

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More Mastercard News

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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