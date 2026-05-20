Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

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GE Vernova Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GEV opened at $1,010.87 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $966.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $782.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.56 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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