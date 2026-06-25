Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,444 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,029 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in AT&T were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

More AT&T News

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About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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