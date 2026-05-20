Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 141.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,256 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,011 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 473 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber deepened its investment in Germany’s Delivery Hero to 19.5%, becoming the largest shareholder and gaining a blocking minority. Investors may view the move as a bullish sign for Uber’s global food-delivery ambitions and long-term ecosystem expansion. Uber Deepens Delivery Hero Stake As Food Delivery Shapes Valuation

Uber deepened its investment in Germany’s Delivery Hero to 19.5%, becoming the largest shareholder and gaining a blocking minority. Investors may view the move as a bullish sign for Uber’s global food-delivery ambitions and long-term ecosystem expansion. Positive Sentiment: Reports also say Uber is exploring international growth opportunities, including a reported consortium bid with Naver for South Korea’s Baemin, reinforcing expectations that the company is using capital to expand beyond ride-hailing and strengthen its delivery business. Uber, Naver team up on Baemin takeover -Seoul Economic Daily

Reports also say Uber is exploring international growth opportunities, including a reported consortium bid with Naver for South Korea’s Baemin, reinforcing expectations that the company is using capital to expand beyond ride-hailing and strengthen its delivery business. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have also been highlighting Uber’s recent Q1 beat and strong Q2 gross bookings outlook, which supports the longer-term investment case, though this is more of a background tailwind than a new catalyst today. UBER vs. LYFT: Which Stock Is Better Positioned Post Q1 Results?

Analysts have also been highlighting Uber’s recent Q1 beat and strong Q2 gross bookings outlook, which supports the longer-term investment case, though this is more of a background tailwind than a new catalyst today. Neutral Sentiment: Uber is also facing renewed legal attention in California, where a RICO case is being pushed forward with reference to a recent Pennsylvania ruling. That headline adds uncertainty, but it is not yet a clear financial hit. Uber Revs Up Calif. RICO Case, Citing Recent Ruling in Pennsylvania

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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