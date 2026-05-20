Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 34,970 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 336.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,377 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,906,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE NOW opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average is $127.48. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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