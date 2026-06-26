Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,408 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,791 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Visa were worth $39,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $330.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $592.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.94 and a 200-day moving average of $324.21. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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