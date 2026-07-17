Bastion Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. $UA

Bastion Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA - Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock after selling 475,473 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 80.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,178,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,147 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UA. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

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Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

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