Bayban Acquires 2,596 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Bayban lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,993 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Bayban's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bayban's holdings in Apple were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,104,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,736,044. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $317.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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