BCS Wealth Management Acquires 3,839 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $337.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.49 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $306.97 and its 200-day moving average is $303.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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