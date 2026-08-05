BDF Gestion Acquires Shares of 83,126 Intel Corporation $INTC

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,126 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $11,607,000. Intel comprises about 1.5% of BDF Gestion's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Intel by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,634 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 19,095 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prota Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intel Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $508.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Intel's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.93.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel
Intel News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: A broad risk-on rally lifted the chip sector, with investors buying Intel, AMD and other semiconductor names as the AI trade regained momentum. Intel’s rebound was particularly strong after the stock fell heavily in July. Intel Soars 10%, AMD Jumps 8%, Broadcom Rises 6% as Chip Stocks Ride a Risk-On Rally
- Positive Sentiment: Investors continued to focus on Intel’s better-than-expected second-quarter results: revenue rose about 25% year over year to $16.13 billion, while adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share exceeded consensus by a wide margin. The midpoint of next-quarter revenue guidance was also reportedly well above analysts’ expectations, supported by data-center and AI demand. INTC Q2 Deep Dive: Data Center and AI Strength Offset Market Concerns Amid Supply Constraints
- Positive Sentiment: Improving yields for Intel’s Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) advanced-packaging technology could strengthen its position in AI hardware and potentially bring a long-rumored partnership to supply packaging for Google’s tensor processing units (TPUs) closer to reality. Intel's Packaging Progress Points to Google
- Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s Core Ultra chip price increases may improve revenue and margins, but they could also make upgrades more expensive and risk weakening consumer demand. Intel Stock Blasts Up as Core Ultra Chips Get Price Hikes
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive and execution risks remain. TSMC is reportedly developing packaging technology similar to EMIB, while Chinese AI-model advances could intensify pressure on Intel’s AI infrastructure ambitions. Intel vs. TSMC: Intel Is Winning an AI Battle Against TSMC
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts remain cautious because Intel is still loss-making, faces restructuring and plans substantial capital expenditures. Concern that industry-wide AI spending may not generate adequate returns contributed to the stock’s July decline and remains a risk to the rebound. Why Intel Stock Fell 35% Last Month
Intel Profile
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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
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