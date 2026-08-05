BDF Gestion Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

BDF Gestion grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BDF Gestion's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.4% during the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. China Renaissance upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $986.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI demand is improving revenue visibility. BNP Paribas highlighted long-term customer orders, an unusual level of visibility for a cyclical storage company. The commitments support the view that data-center and AI infrastructure spending could sustain Seagate’s growth. BNP Paribas Resets Seagate Target After Stunning AI Signal

BNP Paribas highlighted long-term customer orders, an unusual level of visibility for a cyclical storage company. The commitments support the view that data-center and AI infrastructure spending could sustain Seagate’s growth. Positive Sentiment: Seagate’s fundamentals remain strong. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $5.71, exceeding the $5.10 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $3.63 billion versus expectations of $3.50 billion. Revenue rose 48.5% year over year, and management issued quarterly EPS guidance of $7.10 to $7.50. 5 Momentum Stocks to Buy for August Despite a Mixed July

The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $5.71, exceeding the $5.10 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $3.63 billion versus expectations of $3.50 billion. Revenue rose 48.5% year over year, and management issued quarterly EPS guidance of $7.10 to $7.50. Positive Sentiment: Seagate remains a favored momentum stock. Analysts continue to point to AI infrastructure spending, earnings growth and financial strength as reasons to consider STX among August’s momentum opportunities. Zacks 5 Momentum Stocks to Buy

Analysts continue to point to AI infrastructure spending, earnings growth and financial strength as reasons to consider STX among August’s momentum opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders reported several planned sales. CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares for approximately $24.5 million across two transactions, while EVP John Christopher Morris sold 168 shares. The trades were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their value as indicators of management’s current outlook. Seagate CEO Form 4 Filing

CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares for approximately $24.5 million across two transactions, while EVP John Christopher Morris sold 168 shares. The trades were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their value as indicators of management’s current outlook. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide selling is pressuring STX. Seagate fell alongside Western Digital, Micron and other memory stocks as investors took profits and reassessed cyclical demand and elevated valuations. STX’s beta of 2.06 and valuation near 60 times earnings point to heightened sensitivity to sector sentiment. Seagate and Western Digital Dive as Memory Stocks Cool

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.7%

STX opened at $845.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 2.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $897.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 369.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 33.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 17,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.30, for a total transaction of $14,130,284.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,517 shares in the company, valued at $244,481,214.10. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $794,811.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 151,540 shares of company stock valued at $128,156,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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