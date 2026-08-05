BDF Gestion Has $10.07 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

BDF Gestion reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,006 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of BDF Gestion's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BDF Gestion's holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $272.76.

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AbbVie Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.75 and a 12 month high of $267.47. The company has a market cap of $430.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $240.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 466.39%. The business had revenue of $16.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 195.48%.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: BOTOX Cosmetic expansion: The FDA accepted AbbVie’s supplemental application for BOTOX Cosmetic to treat masseter muscle prominence, commonly associated with a more prominent jawline. If approved, it would be the first U.S.-approved neurotoxin for this condition and would add a potential fifth aesthetic indication. The filing is supported by positive Phase 3 results. FDA acceptance of BOTOX Cosmetic application

The FDA accepted AbbVie’s supplemental application for BOTOX Cosmetic to treat masseter muscle prominence, commonly associated with a more prominent jawline. If approved, it would be the first U.S.-approved neurotoxin for this condition and would add a potential fifth aesthetic indication. The filing is supported by positive Phase 3 results. Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance: AbbVie reported revenue of $16.99 billion, up 10.2% year over year and above expectations, while adjusted earnings of $3.65 per share also exceeded consensus. Growth from immunology products Skyrizi and Rinvoq, along with neuroscience, is helping offset pressure from older products. AbbVie second-quarter results

AbbVie reported revenue of $16.99 billion, up 10.2% year over year and above expectations, while adjusted earnings of $3.65 per share also exceeded consensus. Growth from immunology products Skyrizi and Rinvoq, along with neuroscience, is helping offset pressure from older products. Positive Sentiment: UBRELVY reimbursement recommendation: Canada’s drug agency recommended conditional public reimbursement for UBRELVY in adults treating acute migraine. The recommendation could improve access and support international sales growth for AbbVie’s migraine franchise. UBRELVY Canadian reimbursement recommendation

Canada’s drug agency recommended conditional public reimbursement for UBRELVY in adults treating acute migraine. The recommendation could improve access and support international sales growth for AbbVie’s migraine franchise. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target to $285 from $265 and maintained an Overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth catalysts and pipeline.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target to $285 from $265 and maintained an Overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth catalysts and pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline and sector activity: AbbVie’s late-stage ABBV-706 lung-cancer program and telisotuzumab adizutecan remain potential longer-term catalysts, although neither update represents an immediate commercial milestone. Broader biopharmaceutical merger activity may also improve the sector’s sentiment. ABBV-706 lung cancer trial

AbbVie’s late-stage ABBV-706 lung-cancer program and telisotuzumab adizutecan remain potential longer-term catalysts, although neither update represents an immediate commercial milestone. Broader biopharmaceutical merger activity may also improve the sector’s sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Apogee acquisition impact: Although AbbVie raised its 2026 revenue outlook on Skyrizi, Rinvoq and neuroscience growth, the Apogee deal is expected to dilute earnings and increase research-and-development spending. This creates a near-term headwind despite stronger operating momentum.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

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