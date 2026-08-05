BDF Gestion Has $9.08 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

BDF Gestion cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,954 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.1% of BDF Gestion's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BDF Gestion's holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 105.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s June-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of $6.72 billion, earnings of $1.82 per share and year-over-year revenue growth of 30%. Management’s September-quarter outlook—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue, about 52% gross margin and 39.5% operating margin—suggests accelerating demand for wafer-fabrication equipment. Lam Research Climbs as Strong Earnings and AI-Driven Chip Spending Optimism Support Shares

Lam Research’s June-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of $6.72 billion, earnings of $1.82 per share and year-over-year revenue growth of 30%. Management’s September-quarter outlook—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue, about 52% gross margin and 39.5% operating margin—suggests accelerating demand for wafer-fabrication equipment. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reassessing the outlook for AI-related chip manufacturing as cloud providers expand data-center capacity. A Bank of America forecast calling for $1.18 trillion in cloud spending could support additional processor and memory production, benefiting equipment suppliers such as LRCX. BofA’s $1.18T cloud forecast puts 3 chip stocks in focus

Investors are reassessing the outlook for AI-related chip manufacturing as cloud providers expand data-center capacity. A Bank of America forecast calling for $1.18 trillion in cloud spending could support additional processor and memory production, benefiting equipment suppliers such as LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research has received favorable investor and analyst commentary, including Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy and inclusion among efficient growth stocks. Recent analyst targets have generally remained above the current trading level, with a reported median target of $375. Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Efficient Stocks With Strong Growth Potential

Lam Research has received favorable investor and analyst commentary, including Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy and inclusion among efficient growth stocks. Recent analyst targets have generally remained above the current trading level, with a reported median target of $375. Neutral Sentiment: The semiconductor sector’s broad rebound and renewed enthusiasm for the AI trade are supporting equipment stocks, but sector-wide rallies can also increase volatility and valuation risk.

The semiconductor sector’s broad rebound and renewed enthusiasm for the AI trade are supporting equipment stocks, but sector-wide rallies can also increase volatility and valuation risk. Negative Sentiment: Despite record results and strong AI demand, LRCX has fallen about 16% over the past month, indicating that investors remain concerned about its elevated valuation and the sustainability of rapid growth. Lam Research Plunges 16% in a Month: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

Despite record results and strong AI demand, LRCX has fallen about 16% over the past month, indicating that investors remain concerned about its elevated valuation and the sustainability of rapid growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity is a cautionary signal: executives made numerous open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months. Institutional positioning was mixed, with some large investors adding shares while others reduced exposure.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $317.74 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $340.50 and its 200 day moving average is $278.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 67.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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