BDF Gestion Sells 4,749 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

BDF Gestion lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,235 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of BDF Gestion's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BDF Gestion's holdings in Oracle were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,263 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 35.5% during the second quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,262 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $10,128,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,395 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $114.50 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud AI partnership: Oracle and Alphabet expanded their relationship to integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. Investors view the agreement as evidence that Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and enterprise applications are becoming increasingly relevant to the AI ecosystem. What Is Going on With Oracle Stock on Monday?

Oracle and Alphabet expanded their relationship to integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. Investors view the agreement as evidence that Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and enterprise applications are becoming increasingly relevant to the AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Large backlog supports visibility: Reports highlighted Oracle’s approximately $638 billion backlog, which could provide substantial future revenue if customers proceed with planned AI and cloud deployments. The company also secured a reported 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, reinforcing its government-cloud pipeline. Oracle Inks 10-Year, $7 Billion Contract With DoD

Reports highlighted Oracle’s approximately $638 billion backlog, which could provide substantial future revenue if customers proceed with planned AI and cloud deployments. The company also secured a reported 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, reinforcing its government-cloud pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Additional enterprise adoption: Minor Hotels completed an Oracle OPERA Cloud rollout across 106 properties in 59 countries, while Ontario hospitals expanded adoption of Oracle Health. These wins support Oracle’s recurring cloud and healthcare software businesses beyond AI infrastructure. Minor Hotels Accelerates Global Digital Transformation with Oracle Cloud

Minor Hotels completed an Oracle OPERA Cloud rollout across 106 properties in 59 countries, while Ontario hospitals expanded adoption of Oracle Health. These wins support Oracle’s recurring cloud and healthcare software businesses beyond AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity signals bullish speculation: Traders bought roughly 547,551 Oracle call options, about 61% above typical volume. This may indicate near-term optimism, but it is a sentiment indicator rather than evidence of improving fundamentals.

Traders bought roughly 547,551 Oracle call options, about 61% above typical volume. This may indicate near-term optimism, but it is a sentiment indicator rather than evidence of improving fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Debt and spending concerns remain the principal risk: Oracle is nearing a junk-grade credit rating as it commits heavily to AI infrastructure. The company reportedly plans up to $70 billion in fiscal 2027 capital expenditures, while Big Tech—including Oracle—has about $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease obligations. Investors are questioning whether the backlog will generate enough cash flow to fund this expansion. Oracle Corp Goes for High-Stakes Ratings Gamble in AI Strategy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

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