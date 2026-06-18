Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Beaconlight Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,864 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 42,936 shares during the quarter. Sandisk makes up about 4.4% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter worth $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $408,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $134,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $923,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,958.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,366.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $791.01. The company has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,167.33.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

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Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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