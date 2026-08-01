Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM - Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,764 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,640 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Beam Therapeutics worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4,370.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,158 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7%

BEAM opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 16.99 and a current ratio of 16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $38.26.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.98 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.00% and a negative net margin of 39.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 323.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a $39.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEAM

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 16,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $429,008.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 85,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,205,815.04. This represents a 16.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 251,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $8,867,466.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 854,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,132,596.58. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 301,527 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,500 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: BEAM is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

See Also

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