Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX is Bernzott Capital Advisors' 8th Largest Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 3.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors' holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $150.70 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $148.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here