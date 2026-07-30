Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $190 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The upgrade may be the biggest near-term catalyst, signaling that UBS sees improving risk-reward prospects for BD. UBS initiates coverage of Becton Dickinson

, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The upgrade may be the biggest near-term catalyst, signaling that UBS sees improving risk-reward prospects for BD. Positive Sentiment: BD and Brazilian pharmaceutical company EMS launched a semaglutide product in Brazil, combining EMS’s pharmaceutical capabilities with BD’s advanced drug-delivery technology. The partnership could expand access to GLP-1 therapies and create potential demand for BD’s injection and delivery systems. EMS and BD semaglutide launch

BD and Brazilian pharmaceutical company EMS launched a semaglutide product in Brazil, combining EMS’s pharmaceutical capabilities with BD’s advanced drug-delivery technology. The partnership could expand access to GLP-1 therapies and create potential demand for BD’s injection and delivery systems. Neutral Sentiment: BD declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 9. The announcement supports the company’s shareholder-return profile, although the dividend was expected and is unlikely to materially change earnings expectations. BD dividend announcement

BD declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 9. The announcement supports the company’s shareholder-return profile, although the dividend was expected and is unlikely to materially change earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Executive Vice President Michael Feld sold 75 shares worth approximately $11,785 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Because the sale reduced his holdings by only 0.36% and was scheduled in advance, it represents a limited negative signal rather than a major change in insider sentiment. BDX insider stock sale

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $168.56 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.89. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 106.33%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,189 shares of company stock worth $765,661. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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