Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 81,669 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, Director John Humphrey sold 4,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $412,370.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,299,969.70. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 118,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $11,109,120.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,244.74. The trade was a 36.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,203 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,202. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of IR stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingersoll Rand, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingersoll Rand wasn't on the list.

While Ingersoll Rand currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here