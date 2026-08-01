Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,141 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 140,804 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.97% of Bel Fuse worth $150,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $2,739,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,917,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 478,709 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $94,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $2,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company's stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 7.3%

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $271.97 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $123.14 and a one year high of $335.29. The company's 50 day moving average price is $280.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $293.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities set a $326.00 price objective on Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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