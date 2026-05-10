Bensler LLC Buys Shares of 40,545 BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,545 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 956,770 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,945,000 after purchasing an additional 978,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $237,783,000 after buying an additional 216,707 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 31.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,779 shares of the technology company's stock worth $231,343,000 after buying an additional 299,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,191,068 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $219,597,000 after buying an additional 187,461 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

BWXT opened at $205.14 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $212.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $241.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of BWX Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.26.

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BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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