Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,990 Blackstone Inc. $BX

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,990 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000. Blackstone comprises 2.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Blackstone by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,528 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 452,619 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $67,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $129.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company's fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average is $139.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone's payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 2,868,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000,004.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 18,628,295 shares in the company, valued at $487,129,914.25. This represents a 18.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $26,246,039.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,670.32. The trade was a 99.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $161.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Key Blackstone News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. MarketScreener: JPMorgan adjusts price target on Blackstone

JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Yahoo: Blackstone earnings expected to grow

Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Yahoo: Why Blackstone stock is trading up

Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Yahoo: IX or BX — Which is the better value?

Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary on peers (e.g., TPG) highlights sector volatility and valuation re-pricing; useful context but not an immediate negative for BX. Investors should focus on Blackstone’s own earnings and fee-related revenue. MarketBeat: TPG and alternatives industry review

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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