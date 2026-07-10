Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $5.54 Million Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI - Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,690 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 223,270 shares during the period. Janus International Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.78% of Janus International Group worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,746,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,861,752 shares of the company's stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 92,804 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Janus International Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,262,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,940,000 after buying an additional 1,435,777 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,874,000 after buying an additional 95,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,103,573 shares of the company's stock worth $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 381,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company's stock.

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Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE JBI opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Janus International Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

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