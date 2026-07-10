Bernzott Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,125 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Enovis comprises approximately 3.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.51% of Enovis worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Enovis in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Enovis in the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENOV shares. Wall Street Zen raised Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enovis from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $32.00 price objective on Enovis in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. Enovis Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $589.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.02 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 49.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,120,780.80. The trade was a 2.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

About Enovis

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enovis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enovis wasn't on the list.

While Enovis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here