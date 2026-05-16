Bessemer Group Inc. Has $65.09 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 11,772.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,398 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,075,264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Rollins worth $65,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Key Rollins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Rollins Stock Up 0.0%

Rollins stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.17 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,794.72. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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