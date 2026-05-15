Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075,987 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,537,958 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Medtronic worth $391,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 104.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $650,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $717,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,211 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $275,556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $970,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,981 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,297.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,510,712 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $241,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,000 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Medtronic from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.80.

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Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Medtronic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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