Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,354 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 71,465 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Boeing worth $216,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $229.37 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a PE ratio of 111.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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