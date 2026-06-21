BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 70,979 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 0.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $65,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $913.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Micron (MU) , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets on , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Article Title

Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say MU is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Article Title

Several articles say is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Article Title

Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests Micron (MU) could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Article Title

Some commentary also suggests could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Article Title

Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: SK Hynix’s plan to expand memory production over the next five years was flagged as a competitive risk for MU, potentially pressuring pricing and margins later if supply growth outpaces demand. Article Title

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,149.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $748.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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