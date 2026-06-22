BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $119.79 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,219 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $119,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,125.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,192.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,061.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $951.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $421.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,000.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $969.42. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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