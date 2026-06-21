BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $19.19 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,421 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 87,458 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Oracle were worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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