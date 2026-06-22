BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 163,535 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,556 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 163,535 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in AbbVie were worth $97,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $216.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average of $218.72. The stock has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.73 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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