BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 25,052 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,744 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,052 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $901,751,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $433,537,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $416,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $185,969,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $144,468,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $870,883.43. This represents a 42.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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