BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 33,060 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,676 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 33,060 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $177.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.35. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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