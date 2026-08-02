Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI - Free Report) by 121.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,335 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Bilibili worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Bilibili by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,458 shares of the company's stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Weiss Ratings cut Bilibili from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Bilibili from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bilibili from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.78.

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Bilibili Stock Performance

BILI opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Bilibili

Bilibili NASDAQ: BILI is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

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