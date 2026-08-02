Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI Stake Decreased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. trimmed its holdings in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI - Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,508 shares of the company's stock after selling 187,612 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.'s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 25.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 24.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bilibili from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bilibili from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bilibili from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.78.

View Our Latest Report on BILI

Bilibili Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili NASDAQ: BILI is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

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