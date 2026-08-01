Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN - Free Report) by 1,145.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,534,612 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,127,247 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 11.65% of Biohaven worth $148,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,286,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,140,000 after buying an additional 4,666,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,939,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,221,000 after buying an additional 3,328,506 shares in the last quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biohaven by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,395,946 shares of the company's stock worth $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,756 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biohaven from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biohaven from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.62.

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Biohaven Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE BHVN opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $18.57.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for neurological and neurovascular diseases. Founded in 2013 as a spin-out from Yale University, Biohaven focuses on addressing high-unmet medical needs through innovative small-molecule and peptide-based platforms. The company is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, and maintains research activities across the United States, with collaborative ties in Europe and Asia via strategic partnerships.

The company's most advanced program centers on calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine.

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