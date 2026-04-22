BIP Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,156 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.35 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here