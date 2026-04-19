Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $33.11 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,005 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $5,479,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 575 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial set a $611.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $662.00.

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Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MA opened at $521.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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