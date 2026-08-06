BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620,165 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.27% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $159,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 517,731 shares of the company's stock worth $47,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 54,452 shares of the company's stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,598 shares of the company's stock worth $39,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.21. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $110.71.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 73,016 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $7,303,060.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 282,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,238,646.60. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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