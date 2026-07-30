BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,116 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,115 shares of the company's stock worth $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE BJ opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.62. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $110.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.22.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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