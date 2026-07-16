Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.34 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,768 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Boeing makes up about 0.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 0.6%

BA stock opened at $218.41 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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