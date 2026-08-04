BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 920,578 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $985,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,279,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in BlackRock by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,764 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BlackRock by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,828 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,838,937 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,108,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tokenized money-market expansion: BlackRock introduced two blockchain-based offerings: OnChain Shares of the BlackRock Select Treasury Based Liquidity Fund (BSTBL) and the BlackRock Daily Reinvestment Stablecoin Reserve Vehicle (BRSRV). The products invest in cash, short-term U.S. Treasuries and repurchase agreements, while targeting institutional demand for stablecoin reserves and digital-asset infrastructure. BlackRock Intros Pair of Tokenized Money Market Offerings

BlackRock introduced two blockchain-based offerings: OnChain Shares of the BlackRock Select Treasury Based Liquidity Fund (BSTBL) and the BlackRock Daily Reinvestment Stablecoin Reserve Vehicle (BRSRV). The products invest in cash, short-term U.S. Treasuries and repurchase agreements, while targeting institutional demand for stablecoin reserves and digital-asset infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Potential first-mover advantage in digital assets: BSTBL is available as a tokenized share class on Ethereum, while BRSRV supports multiple blockchains and is designed to automatically reinvest daily dividends. The offerings are intended to qualify as stablecoin reserve assets under the U.S. GENIUS Act, potentially opening a new distribution channel for BlackRock’s money-market products. BlackRock launches tokenized money market funds for stablecoin reserves

BSTBL is available as a tokenized share class on Ethereum, while BRSRV supports multiple blockchains and is designed to automatically reinvest daily dividends. The offerings are intended to qualify as stablecoin reserve assets under the U.S. GENIUS Act, potentially opening a new distribution channel for BlackRock’s money-market products. Positive Sentiment: Strong underlying fundamentals: Recent quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $13.91 versus a $12.69 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.08 billion versus $6.73 billion expected. Revenue increased about 31% year over year, and assets under management reached a reported record of $15.34 trillion.

Recent quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $13.91 versus a $12.69 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.08 billion versus $6.73 billion expected. Revenue increased about 31% year over year, and assets under management reached a reported record of $15.34 trillion. Neutral Sentiment: Growth beyond traditional asset management: BlackRock is reportedly pursuing Mexican infrastructure and development projects alongside rivals such as Apollo. The initiative could diversify long-term revenue, but it may also require significant capital and carries execution and regulatory risks. BlackRock Jostles Rivals Like Apollo in Bid for Mexican Projects

BlackRock is reportedly pursuing Mexican infrastructure and development projects alongside rivals such as Apollo. The initiative could diversify long-term revenue, but it may also require significant capital and carries execution and regulatory risks. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and legal overhang: A market-data summary showed multiple BlackRock executives, including CEO Laurence Fink, sold shares during the past six months without reported purchases. Separately, Rosen Law Firm announced an investigation involving certain BlackRock mutual funds; the investigation is only an allegation at this stage, but it could create reputational or litigation risk. Rosen Law Firm BlackRock investigation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,389.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,340.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,304.29.

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BlackRock Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,128.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $917.39 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,033.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,041.68.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 55.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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