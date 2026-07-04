BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,057 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 40,111 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.1% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $2,306,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% in the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. TD Cowen decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,269.44.

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BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $994.50 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $917.39 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,038.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,045.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.64 earnings per share. BlackRock's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 53.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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