Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,719 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 49,198 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,232 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 150,032 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,105,570 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $125,839,000 after buying an additional 365,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 164,900 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $917,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,789.12. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,993.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

More Williams Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $83.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Williams Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams Companies wasn't on the list.

While Williams Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here