Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Conagra Brands $CAG

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Free Report) by 233.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,249 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 113,657 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in Conagra Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 661,029 shares of the company's stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,125,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,659,000 after buying an additional 1,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 406,666 shares of the company's stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 246,178 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company's stock.

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Key Conagra Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Conagra beat quarterly EPS estimates and posted year-over-year revenue growth, showing some operating resilience despite a tough consumer backdrop.

Conagra beat quarterly EPS estimates and posted year-over-year revenue growth, showing some operating resilience despite a tough consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Management said it is reviewing non-core assets and streamlining operations, a potential long-term turnaround step, but details were limited. Article Title

Management said it is reviewing non-core assets and streamlining operations, a potential long-term turnaround step, but details were limited. Negative Sentiment: Conagra cut its dividend by 50%, which is a clear sign of pressure on cash generation and investor returns. Article Title

Conagra cut its dividend by 50%, which is a clear sign of pressure on cash generation and investor returns. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 guidance came in below analyst expectations, adding to worries that earnings momentum may stay weak in the near term. Article Title

FY2027 guidance came in below analyst expectations, adding to worries that earnings momentum may stay weak in the near term. Negative Sentiment: The company recorded a quarterly loss under its new CEO, underscoring ongoing margin and cost challenges. Article Title

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $14.14 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.35 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Conagra Brands's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Conagra Brands's payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Conagra Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

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