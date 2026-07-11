Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,248 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $135.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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