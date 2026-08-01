Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 2,134 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fullerton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $389.28 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.61 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.08 and a 200 day moving average of $368.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s reported multiyear memorandum of understanding with Samsung, valued at more than $200 billion, is expected to provide high-bandwidth memory and advanced manufacturing support for Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators through 2030. The arrangement could improve supply-chain capacity and strengthen Broadcom’s position in AI data-center infrastructure. Samsung AI chip pact article

Broadcom’s reported multiyear memorandum of understanding with Samsung, valued at more than $200 billion, is expected to provide high-bandwidth memory and advanced manufacturing support for Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators through 2030. The arrangement could improve supply-chain capacity and strengthen Broadcom’s position in AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Apple announced a multiyear agreement with Broadcom as part of its American Manufacturing Program. The partnership is expected to support more than $30 billion of investment in a U.S.-based silicon supply chain and advanced manufacturing equipment, adding a major customer-related opportunity. Apple manufacturing agreement article

Apple announced a multiyear agreement with Broadcom as part of its American Manufacturing Program. The partnership is expected to support more than $30 billion of investment in a U.S.-based silicon supply chain and advanced manufacturing equipment, adding a major customer-related opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor ETFs attracted significant new cash as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, potentially increasing passive and sector-wide demand for AVGO shares. Semiconductor ETF flows article

Semiconductor ETFs attracted significant new cash as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, potentially increasing passive and sector-wide demand for AVGO shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to highlight Broadcom’s AI accelerators, networking products, strong bookings, and long-term contracts as drivers of semiconductor growth into fiscal 2027. Consensus estimates imply additional upside, while upward earnings revisions could provide near-term support. Broadcom analyst upside article

Analysts continue to highlight Broadcom’s AI accelerators, networking products, strong bookings, and long-term contracts as drivers of semiconductor growth into fiscal 2027. Consensus estimates imply additional upside, while upward earnings revisions could provide near-term support. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary characterizes Broadcom as a relatively safer AI-hardware investment and suggests its infrastructure exposure could benefit from strong Alphabet and broader hyperscaler AI spending. However, these views remain dependent on continued capital-expenditure growth and execution. Broadcom safer AI hardware article

Commentary characterizes Broadcom as a relatively safer AI-hardware investment and suggests its infrastructure exposure could benefit from strong Alphabet and broader hyperscaler AI spending. However, these views remain dependent on continued capital-expenditure growth and execution. Negative Sentiment: Broadcom recently underperformed the broader market during a pullback, highlighting sensitivity to elevated expectations. With a high earnings multiple after a powerful multiyear advance, investors may demand continued strong growth to justify the valuation. Broadcom market pullback article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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