Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC is Brown University's 3rd Largest Position

Brown University trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC - Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,863 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,700,000 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 16.6% of Brown University's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brown University owned about 0.31% of Blue Owl Capital worth $16,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OBDC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 79.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 166.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Blue Owl Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.21%.The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 177.14%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company's investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

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