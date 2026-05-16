Blue Water Asset Management Purchases New Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Blue Water Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,077 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Ford Motor makes up 0.4% of Blue Water Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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